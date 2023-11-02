Nov Beans Holding Over $13 at Midday

The tightly contested $13 mark was pushed through in the Nov contract overnight and is holding through Thursday’s midday as November futures work through the delivery process. The other futures are trading 7 ¼ to 8 ¾ cents in the black at midday. Jan prices were up by 18 cents at the high for the day. Midday Soymeal prices are trading in the red with losses of as much as $5.60/ton so far. Soybean Oil futures are off their highs, but still up by 27 to 48 points for midday.

Delivery notices against November soybeans were 437 contracts overnight as the game of musical chairs continues. The StoneX customers re-delivered, and ADMIS customers stopped the largest percentage of the receipts.

USDA reported 1.01 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was a 27% drop from the week prior, but was inline with expectations. The 1.99 MMT of weekly shipments brought the season total to 9.863 MMT, compared to 9.82 MMT last year.

The FAS data showed soymeal export sales were 86k MT and soy oil bookings were 1,900 MT for the week that ended 10/26. Those were both below or at the low end of the expected range going in.

The monthly NASS Fats and Oils report showed 174.75 mbu of soybeans were processed during the month of Sep. That was a 3.4% increase from August and was 4.3% above Sep ’22. The month’s soybean oil stockpile was 1.6 billion lbs, compared to 1.77b in August and 1.99b lbs in Sep ’22.

Brazilian soybean exports totaled 5.53 MMT in October, a record for the month as the overhang of last year’s record crop continues to be shipped (and to depress US shipments because the customers don’t need them yet). Chinese Ag Ministry data showed 77.8 MMT of soybeans have been brought in through 2023, 14.4% more than the same time in 2022. They forecast a yearly total of 105 MMT, which would be up 15% from last year’s imports.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.00, up 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.60 7/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.24 3/4, up 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.38 3/4, up 10 cents,

