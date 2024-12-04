NOV About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/6/24, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 12/20/24. As a percentage of NOV's recent stock price of $16.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NOV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $14.985 per share, with $21.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.14.

In Wednesday trading, NOV Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

