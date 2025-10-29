Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU) Price Target Increased by 23.18% to 5.37

The average one-year price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU) has been revised to $5.37 / share. This is an increase of 23.18% from the prior estimate of $4.36 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.25% from the latest reported closing price of $3.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nouveau Monde Graphite. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOU is 0.61%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 14,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 12,500K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 744K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 565K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOU by 58.49% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 135K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOU by 38.57% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 107K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOU by 5.66% over the last quarter.

