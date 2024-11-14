News & Insights

Stocks

Nouveau Monde Graphite Reports Asset Growth Amid Losses

November 14, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nouveau Monde Mining (TSE:NOU) has released an update.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. reported an increase in total assets to $147.9 million as of September 30, 2024, reflecting a substantial rise in cash and cash equivalents. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $51.4 million for the nine-month period, primarily due to increased expenses related to exploration and the Battery Material Plant project. Investors might find these financial developments integral in assessing the company’s future profitability and market position.

For further insights into TSE:NOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.