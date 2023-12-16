Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 8.41

The average one-year price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) has been revised to 8.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 7.89 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.50 to a high of 10.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 221.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nouveau Monde Graphite. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMG is 0.08%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.71% to 3,306K shares. The put/call ratio of NMG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Richelieu Gestion holds 846K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 744K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 421K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 204K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 55.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - VanEck Global Natural Resources Portfolio holds 172K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMG by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

