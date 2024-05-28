Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Calls for Shareholder Votes

News & Insights

May 28, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Nouveau Monde Mining (TSE:NOU) has released an update.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has announced its annual general and special meeting for shareholders to be held virtually on June 27, 2024. Shareholders are urged to cast their votes on key agenda items, including the election of directors and the ratification of the company’s stock option plan. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and provides multiple methods for proxy voting ahead of the meeting.

