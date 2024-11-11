Noumi Limited Unveils 2024 AGM Highlights

Noumi Limited (AU:NOU) has released an update.

Noumi Limited, a prominent Australian FMCG company, known for its innovative dairy and plant-based beverages, has released its 2024 Annual General Meeting presentation and addresses. The company is recognized for producing popular brands such as MILKLAB and Australia’s Own, leveraging advanced manufacturing facilities in Victoria and NSW.

