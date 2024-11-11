Noumi Limited Secures Strong AGM Results

Noumi Limited (AU:NOU) has released an update.

Noumi Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key re-elections and an increase in the remuneration pool for non-executive directors. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for Noumi’s leadership and strategic direction. Investors may view these developments as a positive indicator of the company’s future performance.

