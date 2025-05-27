$NOTV stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTV stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,021,043 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOTV:
$NOTV Insider Trading Activity
$NOTV insiders have traded $NOTV stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID LANDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 123,529 shares for an estimated $513,998 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT JR. LEASURE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,317 shares for an estimated $375,434.
- JOHN GREGORY BEATTIE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $142,500
- MICHAEL J HARRINGTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $39,822
- NIGEL BROWN purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $31,950
- BETH TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,424 shares for an estimated $26,677.
- JOHN E SAGARTZ (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,231 shares for an estimated $17,795.
- MARY THERESA COELHO sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $12,915
- JEFFREY ARTHUR KRUPP (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $11,096.
- JEFFREY BRENNAN FREEMAN (VP-Finance & Corp. Controller) sold 1,339 shares for an estimated $5,416
$NOTV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NOTV stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,330,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,939,300
- UBS GROUP AG removed 478,989 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,058,565
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 264,297 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $584,096
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 244,749 shares (+440.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $540,895
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 240,620 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $531,770
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 204,528 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $452,006
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 187,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $774,507
$NOTV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOTV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024
