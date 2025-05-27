$NOTV stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTV stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,021,043 of trading volume.

$NOTV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOTV:

$NOTV insiders have traded $NOTV stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LANDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 123,529 shares for an estimated $513,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT JR. LEASURE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,317 shares for an estimated $375,434 .

. JOHN GREGORY BEATTIE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $142,500

MICHAEL J HARRINGTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $39,822

NIGEL BROWN purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $31,950

BETH TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,424 shares for an estimated $26,677 .

. JOHN E SAGARTZ (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,231 shares for an estimated $17,795 .

. MARY THERESA COELHO sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $12,915

JEFFREY ARTHUR KRUPP (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $11,096 .

. JEFFREY BRENNAN FREEMAN (VP-Finance & Corp. Controller) sold 1,339 shares for an estimated $5,416

$NOTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NOTV stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOTV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

