$NOTV stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 09, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

June 09, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$NOTV stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,664,038 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NOTV:

$NOTV Insider Trading Activity

$NOTV insiders have traded $NOTV stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT JR. LEASURE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,317 shares for an estimated $375,434.
  • JOHN GREGORY BEATTIE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $142,500
  • DAVID LANDMAN purchased 23,529 shares for an estimated $99,998
  • NIGEL BROWN purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $31,950
  • BETH TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,424 shares for an estimated $26,677.
  • JOHN E SAGARTZ (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,231 shares for an estimated $17,795.
  • MARY THERESA COELHO sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $12,915
  • JEFFREY ARTHUR KRUPP (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $11,096.
  • JEFFREY BRENNAN FREEMAN (VP-Finance & Corp. Controller) sold 1,339 shares for an estimated $5,416
  • R MATTHEW NEFF sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,246

$NOTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NOTV stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

