Nottingham Launches New Income Opportunities ETF, ‘TWIO’

On Wednesday, The Nottingham Company, a leading fund administrator and private label issuer to the mutual fund and ETF industry, announced that they had facilitated the launch of the Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSE: TWIO). The fund was launched through Nottingham affiliate Spinnaker ETF Series.

The TWIO portfolio is managed by Scottsdale, Arizona-based sub-advisor Trajan Wealth LLC, with Sterling Russell and Udayan Mitra serving as co-portfolio managers. Nottingham sister firm OBP Capital will serve as Advisor.

“We are excited by the opportunity for our existing clients and new clients that have wanted access to our investment strategy,” stated co-portfolio manager Sterling Russell. “We expect to come out of the gate with strong flows into TWIO,” added Udayan Mitra, co-manager with Russell. “We are quite pleased with the strong indications of interest.”

Katherine Honey, President of Nottingham and Managing Principal of OBP Capital, was especially complimentary of working with the Trajan team. “Getting a new ETF to market during the Pandemic has been a challenge, as the decision-making structure of industry partners has been more difficult, for obvious reasons. Our partners in the industry have been very helpful under difficult circumstances, and I have to add working with Sterling and Udayan has been one of the highlights of this last year.”

Trajan Wealth seeks to achieve the investment objective of TWIO with an active management approach to US domestic preferred securities, US fixed income securities, and income-producing common stocks.

Additional information regarding TWIO may be found on the Fund’s website, trajanwealthetf.com.

