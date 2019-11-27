Notice This Stock? - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) comes into the spotlight, after an upbeat quarter. The company, which provides industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences sector, posted better-than-expected third quarter results, continuing its earnings surprise streak into another quarter. FY19 guidance numbers also look better than analyst estimates. Veeva said its outperformance in both Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault during the quarter, reflected its tremendous opportunities in life sciences.

Q3 results

EPS - 60 cents per share vs. 45 cents year-ago, topping the consensus estimate of 54 cents.

Revenue rose 25% to $280.9 million from $224.7 million last year vs. consensus $274.81 million.

Subscription services revenues rose 27% to $226.8 million from $178.2 million last year.

Guidance

Q4

Adjusted earnings of 51-52 cents per share vs. consensus 52 cents.

Revenues between $296 and $299 million vs. consensus $279.9 million.

FY19

Adjusted earnings of $2.16 to $2.17 vs. consensus $2.12.

Revenues between $1.088 billion and $1.091 billion vs. consensus $1.07 billion.

Key takeaways from the press release

During the quarter, Veeva closed two acquisitions, adding new dimensions to its commercial cloud business. Veeva said it continues to expand its Commercial Cloud business with key wins, including three top 50 pharma companies.

A top 20 pharma selected Veeva Vault QualityDocs as its enterprise standard, marking the first Veeva R&D application for this long-standing Commercial Cloud customer.

Veeva Vault CDMS now rolling out in a large-scale Phase 3 trial for more than 12,000 patients across 700 sites and 32 countries.

The stock closed Tuesday's regular trade at $159.23 not very far from its 52-week high of $176.9, on an unusual volume of $2.7 million vs. average trading volume of 1.56 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.