Nothing Says Love Like Lasagna: This Charity Is Helping to Feed Americans in Need

Our world could benefit from more kindness. One organization, Lasagna Love, is making it easier for people to spread love and help neighbors in their community. Food not only fuels our bodies but also has the power to connect us all. Lasagna Love spreads kindness by providing homemade meals to those in need. Keep reading to learn more about this unique nonprofit organization.

Lasagna Love is on a mission to spread love and kindness

Preparing a meal for someone else during a time of need is a loving act of kindness. Lasagna Love connects those who need assistance with volunteers in their community who are ready to spread kindness and offer support by dropping off a delicious, home-cooked meal.

The organization started during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The creator had one mission -- to help busy moms feed their families. Lasagna Love has since evolved and is now an international movement that helps feed individuals and families all over the globe.

Lasagna Love has delivered over 250,000 lasagnas to needy families and has impacted over 1 million people. At a time when so many people struggle to afford rising food costs, it's encouraging to know that organizations like this exist and make such a big impact.

How to help feed families in your community

Are you looking for a way to make a difference? You can get involved with Lasagna Love to support families in your community. Here are three ways to help out:

Become a Lasagna Chef: Lasagna Chefs are volunteers who cook and deliver lasagna to needy neighbors. If you like cooking and enjoy doing acts of service for others, this can be a fun way to help out. You can cook and deliver dishes as little or as often as you want. Sponsor a Lasagna Chef: If you're low on extra time, you can support the movement another way. Lasagna Love accepts donations to help cover the cost of ingredients and keep the organization running smoothly. If you have some extra funds in your bank account and want to help local families, your donation will make a difference. Spread the news: By sharing this resource with people in your community, you can help raise awareness, so more people know that help is available. Many people struggle to put food on the table, so this program is needed.

How to request a meal from Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love is ready to help those in need. No income requirements exist, and anyone can request assistance regardless of their situation. If you're facing food insecurity or are struggling in any way, you can sign up to request a meal. You can also nominate a friend or community member who could use a meal and some extra kindness.

All meals are free, so you'll pay nothing. Once paired with a Lasagna Chef, you can coordinate a day and time that works well for your schedule, and all deliveries are contactless.

Don't be afraid to ask for help

If you're going through a challenging time, whether you're dealing with emotional struggles, health problems, or personal finance difficulties, please know that you're not alone. Don't be embarrassed to use resources like Lasagna Love. You don't have to do it all by yourself.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.