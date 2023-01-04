Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, LYFT, BKI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 23,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 93,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 43,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) saw options trading volume of 4,513 contracts, representing approximately 451,300 underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,300 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, LYFT options, or BKI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

