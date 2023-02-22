Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: Z, SQ, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 16,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 49,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 7,584 contracts, representing approximately 758,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

