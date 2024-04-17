News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, KLAC, LUV

April 17, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 75,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,544 contracts, representing approximately 354,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $625 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $625 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 32,954 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, KLAC options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Midcap Stocks
 APCX Past Earnings
 BENF Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
KLAC
LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.