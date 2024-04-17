Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, KLAC, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 75,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,544 contracts, representing approximately 354,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $625 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $625 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 32,954 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

