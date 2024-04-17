Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, KLAC, LUV

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,544 contracts, representing approximately 354,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $625 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $625 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 32,954 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, KLAC options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Midcap Stocks
APCX Past Earnings
BENF Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.