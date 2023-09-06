Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, FRSH, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 91,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) options are showing a volume of 18,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of FRSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,300 underlying shares of FRSH. Below is a chart showing FRSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 72,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 7,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

