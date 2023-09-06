News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, FRSH, NVAX

September 06, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 91,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) options are showing a volume of 18,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of FRSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,300 underlying shares of FRSH. Below is a chart showing FRSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 72,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 7,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, FRSH options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
 AHIT Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of USML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
FRSH
NVAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.