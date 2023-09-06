Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, FRSH, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 91,981 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) options are showing a volume of 18,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of FRSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,300 underlying shares of FRSH. Below is a chart showing FRSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 72,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 7,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, FRSH options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
AHIT Options Chain
Institutional Holders of USML
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.