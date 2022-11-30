Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, CELH, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 93,347 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 6,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 66,444 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,400 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
