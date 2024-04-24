Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: X, SPGI, CROX

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 10,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,825 contracts, representing approximately 882,500 underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
