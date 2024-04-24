News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: X, SPGI, CROX

April 24, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 29,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,600 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) options are showing a volume of 10,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,825 contracts, representing approximately 882,500 underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for X options, SPGI options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
