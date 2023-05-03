Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, REGN, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 13,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,936 contracts, representing approximately 293,600 underlying shares or approximately 63% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

