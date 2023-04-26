Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WM, ODFL, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total of 8,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 845,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 2,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 20,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

