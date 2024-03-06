News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WING, GXO, WMB

March 06, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 2,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 574,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,200 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 34,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, GXO options, or WMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

