Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WING, GXO, WMB

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 34,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WING options, GXO options, or WMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
