Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, CALM, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 7,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 759,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 5,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 35,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WHR options, CALM options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EPRO
PX YTD Return
ETFs Holding CLGX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.