Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, CALM, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 7,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 759,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 5,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 35,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, CALM options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.