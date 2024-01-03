Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, BALL, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 3,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 8,579 contracts, representing approximately 857,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 153,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 10,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

