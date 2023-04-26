Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WGO, GD, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 1,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,500 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 4,709 contracts, representing approximately 470,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 38,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

