Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WGO, GD, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 1,901 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,500 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 4,709 contracts, representing approximately 470,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 38,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WGO options, GD options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NEXT Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GNRT
CVG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.