Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WBD, GE, JCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 273,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.7% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 144,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 62,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 46,876 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
