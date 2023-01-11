Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VSCO, FLR, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total volume of 11,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 11,007 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 745 contracts, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 94 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, FLR options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.