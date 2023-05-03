Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRNT, STNG, LSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total of 2,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 362,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 7,048 contracts, representing approximately 704,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 1,545 contracts, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

