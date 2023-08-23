Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRNT, MSM, SIRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total volume of 1,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 174,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 2,064 contracts, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 75,708 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 30,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRNT options, MSM options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
