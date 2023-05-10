Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRE, PH, SVC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE), where a total of 2,746 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 443,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) options are showing a volume of 5,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) options are showing a volume of 5,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of SVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of SVC. Below is a chart showing SVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRE options, PH options, or SVC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.