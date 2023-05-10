Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRDN, TPR, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN), where a total of 3,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of VRDN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 613,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of VRDN. Below is a chart showing VRDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 16,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 6,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,700 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 141,801 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 11,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRDN options, TPR options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.