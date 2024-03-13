Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, V, MS

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 29,576 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 50,799 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
