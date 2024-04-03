News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, FTNT, NKE

April 03, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 17,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) options are showing a volume of 21,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 54,253 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

