Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VEEV, OHI, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 3,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 696,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,400 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) saw options trading volume of 6,104 contracts, representing approximately 610,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 23,474 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, OHI options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.