Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VAC, MARA, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total of 1,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 277,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 216,603 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 23,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 10,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VAC options, MARA options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Stocks To Watch
MYPS Historical Stock Prices
CRNT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.