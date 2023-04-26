Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VAC, MARA, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total of 1,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 277,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 216,603 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 23,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 10,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VAC options, MARA options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.