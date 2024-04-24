Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, ACN, PI

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 20,002 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 1,659 contracts, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
