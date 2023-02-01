Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, INTC, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 756,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 213,653 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 13,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 8,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 854,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

