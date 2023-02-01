Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: URI, INTC, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 756,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 213,653 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 13,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 8,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 854,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, INTC options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings Calendar
Institutional Holders of WTSL
SCHW Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.