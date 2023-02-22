Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, TDOC, AZTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 65,114 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 26,399 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA) saw options trading volume of 8,294 contracts, representing approximately 829,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of AZTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of AZTA. Below is a chart showing AZTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
