Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, JNJ, DK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 48,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 53,687 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 4,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) options are showing a volume of 11,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of DK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DK. Below is a chart showing DK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

