Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, TNL, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 14,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) saw options trading volume of 3,541 contracts, representing approximately 354,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,700 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 7,207 contracts, representing approximately 720,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,900 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, TNL options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.