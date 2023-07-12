Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, TJX, HZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 5,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 503,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 867,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 26,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 12,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) options are showing a volume of 1,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

