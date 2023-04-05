Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, KODK, MGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 7,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 706,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 5,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,500 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And MoneyGram International Inc (Symbol: MGI) saw options trading volume of 22,699 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of MGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGI. Below is a chart showing MGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

