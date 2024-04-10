Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, IAC, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 14,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) saw options trading volume of 6,170 contracts, representing approximately 617,000 underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,300 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 41,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.4% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

