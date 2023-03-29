Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, HAS, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 49,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 11,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

