Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, HAS, UNH

March 29, 2023 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 49,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 11,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, HAS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NXTD Insider Buying
 EXFO Historical Stock Prices
 KEM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
HAS
UNH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.