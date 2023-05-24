News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, ELF, PLL

May 24, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 41,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 4,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) options are showing a volume of 1,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 173,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

