Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: U, ABR, LZB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 93,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 19,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 14,169 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) options are showing a volume of 1,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
