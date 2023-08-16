Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: U, AA, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 51,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 17,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 27,601 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 1,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

