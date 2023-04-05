Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TXN, LRCX, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 58,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 25,451 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

