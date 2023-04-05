Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TXN, LRCX, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 58,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 25,451 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,700 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TXN options, LRCX options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CDx3 Weekly Preferred Stock Newsletter
CRIS Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HAUZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.