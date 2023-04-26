Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TTD, CAR, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 25,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 4,011 contracts, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares or approximately 90% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,322 contracts, representing approximately 332,200 underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

