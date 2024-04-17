News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, TRV, DHR

April 17, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 125.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 101,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) options are showing a volume of 10,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of TRV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of TRV. Below is a chart showing TRV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 23,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

