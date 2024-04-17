Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, TRV, DHR

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) options are showing a volume of 10,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of TRV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of TRV. Below is a chart showing TRV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 23,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 5,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, TRV options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SDHC Insider Buying
DWAQ Videos
Funds Holding EGIO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.